12Sports has learned that mixed martial arts competitor Ryan Spann signed a UFC contract Tuesday night after knocking out fighter Emeliano Sordi in twenty-six seconds.

According to MMAFighting.com, Spann, a Beaumont native, is one of four fighters signed by Dana White during the Contender Series event on Tuesday.

In case you were wondering, Spann, the light heavyweight, finished Sordi via guillotine choke.

Spann won his last three fights through the Legacy Fighting Alliance promotion leading up to his performance Tuesday night. The LFA will host an event this Friday night at the Beaumont Civic Center at 8:00p.m. which includes a headline match between Brendan Allen and Larry Crowe.

ana White's Contender Series 10 results: Ryan Spann (@Superman_Spann) def. Emeliano Sordi via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 0:26



Full results: https://t.co/bUCpAYai8a pic.twitter.com/PmBxIb1q0X — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) June 20, 2018

Redemption is his! @Superman_Spann gets it done less than 30 seconds in! pic.twitter.com/G0LAQ27wVJ — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) June 20, 2018

© 2018 KBMT