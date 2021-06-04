Baylor Bears greeted by large group of fans celebrating their historic National Championship win

Monday night's win against Gonzaga was historic for the team. The men's basketball team brought home their first-ever National Championship title.

WACO, Texas — A large crowd gathered at Waco Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon to greet the new National Champions, the Baylor Bears' men's basketball team.

The bears arrived at the airport around 2:05 p.m. following their previous night's win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70.

Monday night's win against Gonzaga was historic for the team. The men's basketball team brought home their first-ever National Championship title.

Gonzaga was also undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, adding another notch to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed March Madness off with a bang.

"These guys are going to do a great job representing Baylor University, our city and state," said Coach Scott Drew shortly after their arrival.

"It's great to bring a National Championship back to Texas!," he added.

When I tell you the crowd lost it when he walked off the plane....the crowd LOST it pic.twitter.com/pcehjq1sP0 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) April 6, 2021

Airports aren’t typically this rowdy but #Baylor students and fans are absolutely showing out for the @BaylorMBB to land here in Waco. @KCENSports | @6NewsCTX | #SicEm pic.twitter.com/D8rSnQBlnV — Matt Lively (@mattblively) April 6, 2021