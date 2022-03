The Movin' Mavs of UT-Arlington have won their 10th national championship.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The UT-Arlington Movin' Mavs beat the University of Alabama 67-56 in the 2022 NWBA Intercollegiate National Championship game.

This win gives the Movin' Mavs their 10th championship meaning Woodville's very own Carrington Marendes is a back-to-back NWBA Intercollegiate National Champion. He finished the game with 17 points.