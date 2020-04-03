Lumberton alum Hannah Holt is racking up awards at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The senior has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Holt was also selected First Team All-Conference and to the All-Defensive Team.

The former Lady Raider became UMHB's Division III era career scoring leader earlier this year. Holt is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She also leads the Cru with 60 steals this season to go along with 48 assists.

Mary Hardin-Baylor won their first ASC title over the weekend with a 60-58 win against Hardin-Simmons.

16th-ranked UMHB will open the Division III National Tournament with a 5 pm First Round game against Austin College Friday in San Antonio.

