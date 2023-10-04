Legacy Christian's Alexis Morris selected in 2nd Round of WNBA Draft

Connecticut Sun pick up Beaumont's Alexis Morris

NEW YORK — From winning a National Championship in Dallas, to throwing out the first pitch of a LSU baseball game and then receiving the key to the City of Beaumont. It's been wild few days for Legacy Christian's Alexis Morris.

Monday night the Lex world tour was in New York City for the WNBA Draft, and sure enough she would hear her name called.

Morris was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round. It was the 22nd overall pick of the night.

Morris, who was a fifth year senior at LSU, was named Second Team All-SEC this season and filled it up during the National Championship, scoring 21 points while dishing out nine assists.