Lamar State topped by Lee College in Region XIV action

Seahawks two game winning streak snapped by Runnin' Rebels

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Lamar State's grind through Region XIV continued Wednesday night with Lee College visiting the Parker Center.

Despite four players in double figures, the Seahawks saw their two game winning streak snapped by the Runnin' Rebels, 86-73.

Port Arthur was led once again by Silsbee's Landyn Tyler who finished the night with 21 points. Evan Palmquist (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Daniel Braster (13 points, 12 rebounds) bothe finished with double-doubles, while Kanntrell Burney had 16 points.

Lamar State (10-8, 3-4) will try to bounce back at Jacksonville College Saturday.