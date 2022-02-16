Lamar State picks up crucial win over Angelina

Seahawks climb above .500 mark in Region XIV play with two games left in the regular season

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — With the Thomas Jefferson Middle School band, cheerleaders and girls basketball team in attendance, Lamar State downed Angelina College 59-52 Wednesday night in the Parker Center.

The Seahawks built a 37-27 halftime lead before seeing the Roadrunners battle their way back in to the game.

Lamar State was paced by three players in double figures including Kanntrell Burney who led the way with 17 points. Meanwhile Daniel Braster finished the night off with a double-double, scoring 10 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

The win moves the Seahawks into a three-way tie for sixth in Region XIV, but they're just a half game out of fourth with two games left in the regular season.

Lamar State (17-11, 9-8) will visit Coastal Bend College (5-10, 7-17) on Saturday with tipoff in Beeville set for 2:00 pm.