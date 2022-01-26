Lamar State crushes Coastal Bend to end losing streak

Seahawks balanced attack overwhelms Coastal Bend

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Coming off back-to-back losses, Lamar State got exactly what they needed Wednesday night. A dominating win over Coastal Bend, 83-60.

The win ups the Seahawks record to (13-9, 6-6) while the Cougars drop to (2-8, 4-15).

Evan Palmquist was impressive once gain, finishing off the night with 26 ponits, but he wasn't alone.

Joe Lucien had 22 points, including a power one hand slam over a Coastal Bend defender.

Silsbee's Landyn Tyler hit double-digits, scoring eleven.