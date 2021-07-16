Jasper Basketball Elite Camp completes successful week

Nearly eighty kids participated in the Jasper Basketball Elite Camp this week

JASPER, Texas — With the beginning of the school year inching closer and closer, camp season is starting to wrap up around Southeast Texas.

Up in the Piney Woods over seventy kids have been having a ball at the Jasper Basketball Elite Camp this week.

Kids of all ages are receiving hands on instruction from coaches along with current and former athletes.

And while the fundamentals are being emphasized they're still finding plenty of time for some fun.

Jasper boys basketball coach Aaron Wueller made sure of that.

"Oh absolutely. Another thing that we stress to them is you know it is a basketball camp, but we want our kids to play everything. R'Kel Collins, Juicy if we find him in here. He runs track at Lamar. He played basketball for me. He was a receiver for us. And he's a typical Jasper kid that we want to play everything and he was successful in everything that he did."

Coach Wueller is also very thankful for Bernard Brock, who organized the camp that includes meals for the kids everyday provided by sponsors.

"Oh tremendously. All I've had to do is show up and you know have fun with the kids and he took care of all the paperwork and all of the behind the scenes stuff. So I appreciate that more than anything."

Brock was more than happy to help organize the event.