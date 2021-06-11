Hardin-Jefferson Basketball Camp capped off by Baxter Wirth signing

Record number of campers on hand for Wirth's signing

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Southeast Texas is home to many great summer camps, but due to COVID most of those camps were wiped out last year. Let's just say they were missed.

Exhibit A, Hardin-Jefferson's basketball camp attracted over 180 kids, a record for the annual event. While it is a good problem to have, boys basketball coach Clay Davis was extremely surprised by the turnout.

"Way too surprised. We had about seventy-five preregistered. So we had about 105 or so walk-up. I like to consider myself a prepared and organized person, but I felt very unprepared and unorganized that day.

Coach Davis thinks the combination of kids having most of their activities canceled last year and parents wanting some free time contributed to the surge in attendance.

"I definitely think it was both. I mean you know this is a camp that's been well-attended. We typically average a 120 to 140 kids. So we were prepared for that. But I think with everything that's going on and kids being kept inside and all of that, they were just so excited, so ready to get back. And I would like to think our camp and how much fun they have had a little bit to do with it too so we'll take a little credit."

The camp wrapped up this afternoon with a moment of inspiration to the kids with Baxter Wirth signing his national letter of intent with Midland University located in Nebraska.

"Even this morning I was lifting weights before this camp, still getting ready for going to college and stuff. So it's just crazy to think all the work I put in over the years just to get to this moment right here."

For Coach Davis it was important to let the campers see what hard work can lead to.