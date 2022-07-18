Hardin-Jefferson assistant Omar Sneed leads team to EYBL Nike National Championship

Omar Sneed helps Cy-Fair Elite 17s win National Championship

SOUR LAKE, Texas — The EYBL Nike Tournament of Champions is one of the most prestigious youth basketball events in the world.

Earlier this month one of our own led their team to a National Championship.

Hardin-Jefferson assistant coach Omar Sneed guided the Cy-Fair Elite 17s to the tournament title in Chicago.

The West Brook grad, who is well-known on the summer circuit, has led the SBG boys basketball organization for years and has now found his place leading the Cy-Fair Elite 17s on the girls side.

For Sneed, breaking through and winning a championship was special.

"We lost on ESPN. So I was on ESPNU and last year we lost the championship on ESPN. So I'm saying to myself, ok so here we go again. Cause I've been to State three times and still haven't conquered it. So I was just tying to figure out like how do you get over that hump? I'm just going to be honest with you, I got on a prayer line with my mom and her friends and then we start praying and I realized one thing. I didn't post, I didn't say anything about me coaching like I normally do on ESPN. I just started focusing on God and I started focusing on my kids. And I dropped the focus so much about myself and any negativity around. And I watched things change right before my eyes. I'm not saying this is a secret or anything like this, but it was proven."

Sneed's daughter Kendall, who plays for Hardin-Jefferson, was also competing in the 16U bracket with Cy-Fair. For dad the title meant even more with her in the stands.