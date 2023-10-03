'We want three' | Beaumont United Timberwolves facing Lake Highlands in 6A Boys State Championship

The Timberwolves advanced to the championship after beating San Antonio Brennan 70-68 in the State Semifinals Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves are preparing to face Lake Highlands in the 6A Boys State Championship.

The UIL Basketball State Tournament began Thursday in San Antonio, and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409. The state championship game begins at 8:30.

(Editor's note: The above video is from when the Timberwolves beat Brennan.)

The team advanced to the championship after beating San Antonio Brennan 70-68 in the State Semifinals Friday. They started and kept an early lead, leading Brennan 32-22 at halftime.

The State Semifinals game left Beaumont United Head Coach David Green feeling extremely blessed.

"My thoughts is that, God is good to this program," David Green, Beaumont Unite head coach said. "He really is. Three years we've come back. These kids working so hard to get here. It's so tough, some people don't realize how tough it is. And I thank him for it."

Despite the rival team's loss, Green felt Brennan did a great job and played a good game.

"But to answer your question I first just got to say that the coach of Brennan, awesome job," Green said. "Those kids are young. Freshmen and sophomores. Just step up on a big stage like that, kudos to them man cause their time will probably come. Cause they didn't waiver. They weren't intimidated. They went after us."

Beaumont Independent School District officials are excited about the opportunity the team has to make history and are encouraging the community to support the team as they chase a championship.

"Our school district is on the verge of making history and we want to celebrate this monumental occasion with the entire Beaumont community," Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said in a previous release. "For the first time since the Beaumont Hebert High School Boys Basketball Team 'three-peated' with a state championship in 1982, we have the opportunity to accomplish the same feat with Beaumont United High School."

Those who cannot make it to Saturday's game in person can subscribe and watch it online at the NFHS Network.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device