All Beaumont ISD campuses will be closed Friday amid Timberwolves' return to State Tournament

The UIL Basketball State Tournament begins on Thursday and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409 in San Antonio.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves are preparing to head back to state and the district wants to make sure the team has plenty of support from the community.

The UIL Basketball State Tournament begins Thursday, and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409 in San Antonio. The Timberwolves Boys Basketball Team will face off against Northside Brennan Friday, March 10, 2023 in the UIL State Semifinals.

In honor of the upcoming game, all Beaumont Independent School District campuses will be closed Friday, Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen announced in a release.

"For the first time since the Beaumont Hebert High School Boys Basketball Team “three-peated” with a state championship in 1982, we have the opportunity to accomplish the same feat with Beaumont United High School," Dr. Allen said.

A make-up day for students and staff will not be necessary. District officials can offer this opportunity thanks to "the pre-planning of additional minutes in the school calendar."

The district wants the team to have as much community support as possible.

"Our school district is on the verge of making history and we want to celebrate this monumental occasion with the entire Beaumont community," Dr. Allen said.

Tickets for the game can be purchased using the link: www.bit.ly/bustate23. Southeast Texans can use the discount code: Home1.

"It is our hope that by offering weeklong festivities to mark this event, we can truly be “Beaumont United” in our support for the Timberwolves on their road toward making history," Dr. Allen said.

