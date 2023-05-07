West End and Port Neches 10's dominate Sectional openers

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a busy week for Southeast Texas Little League All-Star teams with multiple Sectional Tournaments taking place.
Here in Beaumont, West End is playing host to the 10U Section 2 Tournament. The host team rallied from an early deficit to down Tomball, 12-4.
On the next field over, Port Neches had no issues in their Sectional opener. Big Purple blasted Barbers Hill 17-4 to set up a semifinal showdown with Beaumont West End Thursday night.
LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2
Junior Baseball (Kirbyville LL)
West End 12 Tomball 0
Thursday
West End vs Galena Park, 7 pm
12U Baseball (Barbers Hill LL)
West End 7 Barbers Hill 4
Groves National 12 ORWALL 0
Thursday
West End vs Groves National, 7 pm
Barbers Hill vs ORWALL, 7 pm
11U Baseball (Montgomery LL)
Bridge City 13 Barbers Hill 3
Lumberton 15 Montgomery 0
Thursday
Bridge City vs Lumberton, 7 pm
Barbers Hill vs Montgomery, 7 pm
10U Baseball (West End LL)
West End 12 Tomball 4
Port Neches 17 Barbers Hill 4
Thursday
West End vs Port Neches, 7 pm
Tomball vs Barbers Hill, 7 pm
LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2
Senior Softball (Sheldon LL)
Kirbyville 22 Channelview 12
Tomorrow
Kirbyville vs Channelview, 7 pm
Junior Softball (Galena Park LL)
Silsbee 11 Galena Park 5
Thursday
Silsbee vs Galena Park, 7 pm