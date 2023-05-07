West End and Port Neches 10's dominate Sectional openers

West End and Port Neches will battle it out in the 10U Section 2 Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's a busy week for Southeast Texas Little League All-Star teams with multiple Sectional Tournaments taking place.

Here in Beaumont, West End is playing host to the 10U Section 2 Tournament. The host team rallied from an early deficit to down Tomball, 12-4.

On the next field over, Port Neches had no issues in their Sectional opener. Big Purple blasted Barbers Hill 17-4 to set up a semifinal showdown with Beaumont West End Thursday night.

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

Junior Baseball (Kirbyville LL)

West End 12 Tomball 0

Thursday

West End vs Galena Park, 7 pm

12U Baseball (Barbers Hill LL)

West End 7 Barbers Hill 4

Groves National 12 ORWALL 0

Thursday

West End vs Groves National, 7 pm

Barbers Hill vs ORWALL, 7 pm

11U Baseball (Montgomery LL)

Bridge City 13 Barbers Hill 3

Lumberton 15 Montgomery 0

Thursday

Bridge City vs Lumberton, 7 pm

Barbers Hill vs Montgomery, 7 pm

10U Baseball (West End LL)

West End 12 Tomball 4

Port Neches 17 Barbers Hill 4

Thursday

West End vs Port Neches, 7 pm

Tomball vs Barbers Hill, 7 pm

Senior Softball (Sheldon LL)

Kirbyville 22 Channelview 12

Tomorrow

Kirbyville vs Channelview, 7 pm