West End 9's top Silsbee for District 12 Championship

West End goes undefeated in District 12 9U Tournament

LUMBERTON, Texas — West End Little League is bringing home another banner after their 9 year old All-Stars blanked Silsbee 11-0 in the District 12 Championship Thursday night.

West End built a five run lead after their first at bat and never looked back. The victory capped off an undefeated run by the boys from Beaumont as they outscored their three opponents 40-9.

In District 32 a pair of elimination games were played in the 9U Tournament. Bridge City pulled away from Groves National 12-4, while Port Neches doubled up Vidor 12-6.

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12

9U BASEBALL

Championship

West End 11 Silsbee 0