West End 9's top Silsbee for District 12 Championship

LUMBERTON, Texas — West End Little League is bringing home another banner after their 9 year old All-Stars blanked Silsbee 11-0 in the District 12 Championship Thursday night.
West End built a five run lead after their first at bat and never looked back. The victory capped off an undefeated run by the boys from Beaumont as they outscored their three opponents 40-9.
In District 32 a pair of elimination games were played in the 9U Tournament. Bridge City pulled away from Groves National 12-4, while Port Neches doubled up Vidor 12-6.
LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12
9U BASEBALL
Championship
West End 11 Silsbee 0
LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32
9U BASEBALL
Bridge City 12 Groves National 4 (Groves National eliminated)
Port Neches 12 Vidor 6 (Vidor eliminated)
Tomorrow
Nederland at Hamshire-Fannett, 7 pm
Bridge City at Port Neches, 7 pm