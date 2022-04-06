West End 9's secure spot in District 12 Championship

West End continues summer of domination with big win over Lumberton

LUMBERTON, Texas — The West End 9 year old All-Stars continued their tear through the District 12 Tournament with a 13-2 win at Lumberton Saturday night.

Despite the lopsided score, it was Lumberton that struck first.

Brayden Wright was heading for second on a wild pitch when the throw ended up in center field. Wright would motor around third to give Lumberton the first run of the night.

It wouldn't take long for West End to respond. In their first at bat Braden Matt roped a ball to left field, scoring Maceo Messing to tie things up.

Later in the first Wayland Zummo lifted a shallow fly ball to right field, plating two more runs. After that it was all West End.

The West End All-Stars will host the District 12 Championship on Thursday night after outscoring their three opponents by a combined, 59-7.