West End 12's open District 12 action with shutout of Silsbee

West End to host Lumberton after winning tournament opener

BEAUMONT, Texas — The West End 12's are set up for a showdown Wednesday night after blanking Silsbee 9-0 in their District 12 Tournament opener.

West End opened the game with three runs in the first inning before defense took over.

Heading into the bottom half of the fifth, West End was still clinging to their three-run advantage. Things would change in a hurry as West End piled up six runs to put things away.

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12

12U BASEBALL

West End 9 Lumberton 0

Tyler County def. South Tyler County

Kirbyville 8 Buna 3

JUNIOR SOFTBALL

Kirbyville 24 Twin County 2

(Twin County eliminated)

12U SOFTBALL

Lumberton 27 Twin County 12

(Twin County eliminated)