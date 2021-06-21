West End 12's keep rolling in District 12 Tournament

West End blanks Kirbyville 21-0 in District 12 Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — West End continued their tear through the District 12 12U Tournament with a 21-0 win over Kirbyville.

The victory sends Beaumont West End into the championship round Saturday evening at 7:00 pm.

They'll host the survivor of Jasper, Tyler County and Kirbyville.

In other District 12 action West End's 11U team opened their best of three championship series with a 10-0 win over Lumberton.

Meanwhile the District 32 12U Tournament opened up with decisive wins by Bridge City, Port Neches and Vidor.

Bridge City left Groves National with a 10-2 win while Port Neches defended their home turf with an 8-0 decision against Nederland.

Vidor had the biggest night at the plate District 32 as they crushed Orange 16-1.

In tomorrow night's quarterfinals Hamshire-Fannett will welcome Bridge City and Vidor will travel to Port Neches.

Nederland and Orange will look to avoid elimination at the Shane Isom Field of Dreams.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL SCORES

DISTRICT 12 - 12U

Semifinals

West End 21 Kirbyville 0

DISTRICT 12 - 11U

Championship Series

West End 10 Kirbyville