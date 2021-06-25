West End 10's take District 12 title over Buna

West End captures district championship on home turf

BEAUMONT, Texas — West End's domination of District 12 continued Friday night with their 10 year old All-Stars downing Buna 11-4 for the district championship.

West End finishes the tournament with a (4-0) record after taking care of Silsbee, Tyler County and Buna twice.

How dominant has West End been this summer? The results speak for themselves. Both 9U and 10U teams have captured district titles while 11U, 12U and Junior teams are all sitting undefeated in the championship round of their respective tournaments.

Over in District 32 the Bridge City 12's will play for the championship after handling Groves National 9-3 in an elimination game. The victory sets up a rematch with Port Neches tomorrow. Big Purple took the first meeting 5-2 Thursday night. First pitch from Bridge City tomorrow night is set for 7:00 pm.