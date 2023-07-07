West End 10's roll into Section 2 Championship

West End earns rematch with Port Neches for a spot in Texas East State Tournament

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas is guaranteed a spot in the Texas East State Tournament thanks to 15-0 blowout by the West End 10's over Barbers Hill Friday night.

The Beaumont boys exploded for elven runs in the first inning and never looked back, ending things in just three innings.

In three games at the Section 2 Tournament, West End has averaged 12 runs per game.

The win sets up a matchup with undefeated Port Neches. Thursday night Big Purple edged West End in extra innings, 13-9.

The sectional championship will get underway with a 6:30 pm first pitch Saturday evening at Henderson field.

A Port Neches victory would send them to the Texas East State Tournament in Tyler, while a West End win forces a deciding game following the conclusion of the first meeting.

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

Junior Baseball (Kirbyville LL)

Vidor 11 Tomball 1 (Tomball eliminated)

Championship

Vidor vs West End, Tomorrow 6 pm

12U Baseball (Barbers Hill LL)

Barbers Hill 11 West End 2 (West End eliminated)

Championship

Barbers Hill vs Groves National, Tomorrow 7 pm

11U Baseball (Montgomery LL)

Lumberton 4 Bridge City 2

Barbers Hill 16 Montgomery 1 (Montgomery eliminated)

Tomorrow

Bridge City vs Barbers Hill, 7 pm

10U Baseball (West End LL)

West End 15 Barbers Hill 0 (Barbers Hill eliminated)

Championship

West End vs Port Neches, Tomorrow 6:30 pm

Senior Softball (Sheldon LL)

Championship

Kirbyville 12 Channelview 5

Kirbyville advances to Texas East State Tournament!

Junior Softball (Galena Park LL)

Silsbee 15 Galena Park 0

Silsbee advances to Texas East State Tournament!