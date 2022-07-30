USA Baseball beats Japan in game two of the WBSC U-12 World Cup

Bridge City catcher scores twice in USA's 21-run win.

TAINAN, Taiwan — USA Baseball outhit Japan in game two of the WBSC U-12 World Cup.

Bridge City native Ty Chambless scored a run off a wild pitch to help get the U.S. a 7-2 lead in the top of the fourth.

Chambless recorded one hit today and scored twice.

Team USA entered the final frame up one run, 7-6, but found 14 runs on nine hits, including two homers, to swing past Japan in a 21-6 victory.

The team's 21 runs are the most the USA has scored against Japan in team history. The U.S. is 4-0 all-time against Japan.

Today's win moves Team USA to 2-0 in Group B play.

In its first two games the U.S. has posted the two highest run totals in the WBSC U-12 World Cup so far.