Sugar Land Space Cowboys recognize 2022 WBSC World Cup Champions Team USA 12U Baseball

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys welcomed five Texas players to Constellation Field to acknowledge their gold medal performance over the summer.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — In August, Team USA 12U Baseball beat Venezuela to become World Champions. That championship team included five players from Texas like Bridge City's Ty Chambless.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys invited Chambless, Tristan Gaines, Anthony Frausto III, Major Ciers, and Dylan Mercado on the field during their game against Albuquerque.

The five Texas players were recognized for being a part of the first team in Team USA history to go all eight games undefeated in the U-12 WBSC World Cup.

The boys had a private meet and greet with players and their families were given complimentary tickets to the game.