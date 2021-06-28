Port Neches Little League game-winning homer goes viral when son hits walk-off straight to his dad!

Port Neches moves onto sectionals thanks to viral home run

PORT NECHES, Texas — With the District 32 Championship on the line the Port Neches 12-year-old All-Stars needed a hero.

Trailing Bridge City 3-2 on their final at bat with one runner on, Jake Smith stepped into the box with his dad looking on from the outfield. What happened next has over a million views on social media.

"We're all going oh my gosh. So I just immediately go I gotta give him a target. So I throw my hands up and go light 'em up Jake let's go, let's go!

On the other end of the diamond Adam's son was feeling the moment.

"I was really nervous. I took like three deep breaths before I got in the box because I, I don't even know. It was really really nerve wracking."

His father couldn't believe what he saw.

"And the first pitch he hits a ball and it's like slow-motion coming in and I'm like oh my God, oh my God, oh my God! And it looks like it's going to die before it hits the fence. And I just reach down, I didn't even have to move. Boom! I catch it and immediately I lost my mind."

Bryceten Felps, who was on base, couldn't believe it either.

"I though it was just going to be a line drive hitting the fence and then I'm running and scoring, but then I turned around and watched it and it went over the fence and I just started running like crazy jumping all over the place."

Teammate Parker Ross who hit home run to get Port Neches within striking distance believed in Jake.

"Yes sir. I knew he was going to hit a bomb. I knew we were going to be excited."

Last year Adam Smith was featured on 12News for a much different reason. He was busy helping clean up graffiti in a Silsbee park.

I asked if he thought that good deed was being rewarded.

"Man I haven't even thought about it. If there's something that needs to be done I just try to do it, but I mean I guess this is payback for me. Thank you Jesus, I sure do appreciate it. I tell you that."