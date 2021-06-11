Port Neches 9's rally past Nederland to clinch spot in title game

Port Neches will need to beat Bridge City twice to claim District 32 Championship

PORT NECHES, Texas — The first time the 9U All-Stars from Port Neches and Nederland faced off it was the purple and white pulling away for a 9-3 win, tonight things were much tighter.

Nederland built a 5-0 lead only to see Port Neches rally for a 13-11 win to clinch a spot in the District 32 Championship round against Bridge City.

Port Neches handed Big Ned a loss in the opening round Monday night, but the black and gold was on fire since then picking up wins over Vidor and Hamshire-Fannett.

Port Neches will need to beat Bridge City twice to claim the District 32 title. In the teams' first matchup Bridge City took it to Port Neches, 12-3.