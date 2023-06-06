Port Neches 9's hold off Groves National in District 32 opening round

Port Neches advances to face rival Nederland after getting past Groves National

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches and Groves National played another classic in the opening round of the District 32 9U Tournament.

After trailing early on 1-0, Port Neches rallied to down Groves 8-6.

The win sends Port Neches into a second round showdown with Nederland after Big Ned topped Port Arthur American 11-1.

The other side of the bracket saw two shutouts with Hamshire-Fannett blanking Vidor 12-0 and Bridge City taking down Orange 11-0.