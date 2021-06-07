Port Neches 12's advance to championship; West End avoids elimination at Section 2 Tournament

Port Neches could face West End again in Section 2 Championship

BUNA, Texas — The Port Neches 12's and West End had a classic battle to open the Texas East Section 2 Tournament Monday night with Port Neches edging the District 12 champs from Beaumont, 2-0.

Tuesday night the two 409 representatives proved they could be the teams to beat in Buna.

In the semifinal matchup between Port Neches and ORWALL (Oak Ridge Woodlands Area Little League), Big Purple pulled away for an 8-3 win after trailing briefly 3-2.

Next door, West End left no doubt erasing a 3-2 deficit of their own to blow past Barbers Hill 13-3 in an elimination game.

The outcomes result in Port Neches advancing to Thursday night's championship at Buna Little League where they'll face the winner of Wednesday night's elimination game between West End and ORWALL.

LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES

Intermediate Baseball - Texas East State Semifinals

West University 21 Kirbyville 0 F

12U Baseball - Section 2 Semifinals

Port Neches 8 ORWALL 3 F

12U Baseball - Section 2 Elimination Game

West End 13 Barbers Hill 3 F

11U Baseball - Section 2 Semifinals

Bridge City 11 Pasadena 1 F

11U Baseball - Section 2 Elimination Game

West End 10 Montgomery 0 F

12U Softball - Section 2 Semifinals

Silsbee 8 Channelview 2 F