Port Neches 10's top West End in extra innings

Port Neches 10's advances to Section 2 Championship

BEAUMONT, Texas — Port Neches will play for the Section 2 10U Championship after getting past West End in extra innings Thursday night, 13-9.

Following a back-and-forth battle for five innings, West End held a 8-7 lead heading into the final at bat.

With two outs in the sixth, Big Purple scored on a passed ball to tie things up once again.

Port Neches would hold West End scoreless in the bottom half of the sixth before blowing the tie game open in the seventh with a five-run inning. The stars from Beaumont would scratch out a run in the bottom half, but it wasn't enough as Port Neches held on for the victory.

West End will try to avoid elimination Friday night against Barbers Hill, with the winner facing Port Neches in the championship.

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

Junior Baseball

West End 1 Vidor 0

Tomball 13 Galena Park 3 (Galena Park eliminated)

12U Baseball

Groves National 8 West End 5

Barbers Hill 10 ORWALL 0 (ORWALL eliminated)

10U Baseball

Port Neches 13 West End 9 (7 inn)

Barbers Hill 16 Tomball 14 (Tomball eliminated)

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

12U Softball

Silsbee 11 Bridge City 1