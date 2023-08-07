Port Neches 10's advance to State!

Port Neches is State Bound after holding off West End

BEAUMONT, Texas — In their first meeting with West End, Port Neches needed extra innings to get the win. Saturday night it wasn't necessary, but the two tradition-rich Little Leagues played another classic.

The teams exchanged blows for six hard fought innings, but when the dust settled Port Neches held off West End 12-10 to punch their ticket to the Texas East State Tournament in Tyler.

LITTLE LEAGUE TEXAS EAST STATE TOURNAMENT

Intermediate Baseball (First Colony LL)

West University 13 Bryan Harvey 12

New Braunfels 14 Jasper 0

Tomorrow

Bryan Harvey vs Jasper, 5:00 pm

West University vs New Braunfels, 8:00 pm

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

12U Baseball Championship (Barbers Hill LL)

Groves National 12 Barbers Hill 2

Groves National advances to State!

11U Baseball (Montgomery LL)

Barbers Hill 10 Bridge City 5

(Bridge City eliminated)

Championship

Barbers Hill vs Lumberton, Tomorrow 7:00 pm

10U Baseball Championship (West End LL)

Port Neches 12 West End 10

Port Neches advances to State!

12U Softball Championship (Kirbyville LL)

Silsbee 8 Channelview 2

Silsbee advances to State!

10U Softball Championship (Kirbyville LL)

Lumberton 12 Bridge City 9

Lumberton advances to State!