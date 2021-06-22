Perfect Game World Series takes over Southeast Texas

125 teams are competing in the Perfect Game World series this week in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — If you are out and about over the next few days you are likely to run into a baseball player or two.

125 teams are in Beaumont for the Perfect Game World Series. The event features eight different brackets for ages nine to thirteen.

Tournament Director Morgan Walker made it clear how important these tournaments are to Beaumont and all of Southeast Texas.

"Anytime you bring in 125 teams you know from all over the State of Texas and all over Louisiana, you know the economic impact is just incredible. You know all of these people are staying in our hotels and eating in our restaurants and you know buying our gas. So just to be able to bring an event like this to Southeast Texas I mean it does wonders for our economy."