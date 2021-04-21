Perfect Game Super Regional NIT heading to Southeast Texas

Over 200 youth baseball teams will compete around Southeast Texas this weekend

BEAUMONT, Texas — Over 200 baseball teams will travel to Southeast Texas this weekend for the Perfect Game Beaumont Super Regional NIT.

While most of the action will take place at Ford Park, the tournament is so large that thirty fields are needed. Meaning some games will also be played at Port Neches-Groves High School, Port Neches Little League, Nederland Little League, Anahuac High School and Crosby high school.

The event will consist of ages from six to thirteen, with a total of 16 separate brackets being played at the same time.

Things will get underway with pool play Saturday morning and continue with single elimination bracket action Sunday.

Tournament director Morgan Walker emphasized how big an even like this is for our area.

"From the economic impact it's just crazy in the point of that many people. So basically if you're around Southeast Texas this weekend you're probably going to be seeing kids from ages anywhere from 6U all the way to 13U. I think all the restaurants will be flooded, the hotels are beyond packed. A lot of people are going to be spending money in Southeast Texas this weekend. We're real excited."

While the quality of play will be top-notch, the money coming into the area during the pandemic means even more.