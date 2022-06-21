Perfect Game Beaumont World Series takes over Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's another busy week at Ford Park with the Perfect Game Beaumont World Series taking over the complex Tuesday through Sunday.
Tuesday morning the players gathered for opening ceremonies where they got to trade pins and have some fun hanging out before things got series in the afternoon.
Not only is there some great baseball being played, but the families are spending money right here in Southeast Texas which leads to a nice impact on the economy.
Tournament Directory Morgan Walker is excited to expose more people to Southeast Texas.
"This is a really cool event. We got around 140 teams from all over Texas, all over Louisiana, Oklahoma and we actually have two six year old teams from Miami. So it's a really cool thing to have this many kids in one area. Today is just the pin trade and we get the games started this evening. This is just a really good thing for Southeast Texas, Jefferson County, Beaumont. For them to see what Southeast Texas is about. I love Southeast Texas. It's beautiful. And like a lot of people have no clue what a bayou and stuff like that is and our beaches and stuff. It'll be a good change for them and what they're used to."