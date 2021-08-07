ORWALL forces deciding Sectional Championship game with Port Neches 12's

Port Neches and ORWALL to play for a spot in Texas East State Tournament Friday night

BUNA, Texas — Port Neches 12U All-Stars needed just one win to punch their ticket to the Texas East State Tournament in Tyler, but ORWALL (Oak Ridge Woodlands Area Little League) had other ideas.

After dropping their first meeting to Port Neches 8-3, ORWALL got some revenge Thursday night.

Port Neches held a 2-0 lead heading into the third before ORWALL was able to get three runs across. The inning all got started with the first of seven Port Neches errors on the night.

ORWALL would pad their lead during their next at bad, plating four more runs.

Port Neches would respond, cutting the lead to two runs after putting up a three spot in the fifth, but it wasn't enough.

ORWALL would add insurance in the sixth to complete a 9-5 victory over Big Purple.

The outcome sets up a winner take all situation Friday night at seven in Buna with the victor moving on to State and the loser wrapping up their summer run at the Little League World Series.

LITTLE LEAGUE SCORES

12U Baseball Section 2 Tournament

ORWALL 9 Port Neches 5 Final

Same teams will meet at 7 pm in Buna Friday to decide Championship

11U Baseball Section 2 Tournament

West End 4 Bridge City 3 Final

Same teams will meet at 7 pm in Bridge City Friday to decide Championship

10U Baseball Section 2 Tournament

Elimination Game

West End 7 Montgomery 6 Final

West End will face Bridge City at 7 pm in Pasadena Friday

12U Softball Section 2 Tournament

Championship

Silsbee 10 Bridge City 7 Final

Silsbee advances to Texas East State Tournament in El Campo