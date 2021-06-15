x
Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Baseball

Orange 10's survive shootout against Hamshire-Fannett, 30-26

Orange 10's to face Groves National after wild win over Hamshire-Fannett

ORANGE, Texas — The District 32 10U Tournament started off with a bang as Orange won a wild shootout against Hamshire-Fannett, 30-26. 

Orange was leading the game, which lasted over four hours, 4-3 after the first before both teams exploded with huge innings. 

Orange will now host a Tuesday night quarterfinal game against Groves National after Groves edged Port Neches 10-7 in their District 32 opener. 

Meanwhile Hamshire-Fannett will welcome Port Neches Tuesday night in an elimination game.

In other District 32 action Bridge City topped Vidor 7-3. That sets up a quarterfinal showdown at Nederland Tuesday night, while Vidor drops to the elimination bracket where they await the loser of Orange and Groves National. 

DISTRICT 32 10U TOURNAMENT - FIRST ROUND
Bridge City 7 Vidor 3
Orange 30 Hamshire-Fannett 26
Groves National 10 Port Neches 7

