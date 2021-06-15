Orange 10's survive shootout against Hamshire-Fannett, 30-26

Orange 10's to face Groves National after wild win over Hamshire-Fannett

ORANGE, Texas — The District 32 10U Tournament started off with a bang as Orange won a wild shootout against Hamshire-Fannett, 30-26.

Orange was leading the game, which lasted over four hours, 4-3 after the first before both teams exploded with huge innings.

Orange will now host a Tuesday night quarterfinal game against Groves National after Groves edged Port Neches 10-7 in their District 32 opener.

Meanwhile Hamshire-Fannett will welcome Port Neches Tuesday night in an elimination game.

In other District 32 action Bridge City topped Vidor 7-3. That sets up a quarterfinal showdown at Nederland Tuesday night, while Vidor drops to the elimination bracket where they await the loser of Orange and Groves National.