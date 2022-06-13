Nederland 9's win District 32 Championship over rival Port Neches

Nederland complete march through elimination bracket to win District 32 title

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Nederland 9 year old All-Stars showed their grit Monday night, rallying for a 6-5 over Port Neches in the deciding District 32 Championship game.

Port Neches jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but saw that advantage evaporate in the second.

When Sawyer Neal scored on a wild pitch, the throw from the catcher would slip past the pitcher allowing Connor Parks to also cross.

Moments later Jake Collins hit a chopper to the pitcher. Brown made the play to home for the force out, but the double play attempt was foiled when the ball was dropped by the first baseman on a bang bang play. That miscue allowed Aycock to score and tie things up.

While Port Neches was able to go back on top in the third, they weren't able to hold off the black and gold down the stretch.

Nederland title run included two wins over Port Neches, two wins over Bridge City and a run-rule victory over Port Arthur American.