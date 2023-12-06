Nederland 9's hold off Bridge City for District 32 title

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland's 9 year old All-Stars put a five spot on the board during their opening at bat, then held on to beat Bridge City 5-4 for the District 32 Championship.
A night after falling to BC 12-3, Big Ned came out with plenty of energy in the first. The black and gold capped off a big inning with a Gabe Howerton base hit down the third baseline that scored Vince Hood. While the shot into left field would have likely scored more runs, the five-run rule went into effect when Hood touched home.
Bridge City would chip into the lead, but ultimately couldn't plate the tying run in the end.
LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32
9U BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Nederland 5 Bridge City 4
10U BASEBALL
Bridge City 17 Hamshire-Fannett 2
Port Neches 10 Orange 3
Nederland 12 Vidor 0
LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12
SENIOR BASEBALL
Buna 24 Spindletop 8
Lumberton 22 Jasper 0