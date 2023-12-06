Nederland 9's hold off Bridge City for District 32 title

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland's 9 year old All-Stars put a five spot on the board during their opening at bat, then held on to beat Bridge City 5-4 for the District 32 Championship.

A night after falling to BC 12-3, Big Ned came out with plenty of energy in the first. The black and gold capped off a big inning with a Gabe Howerton base hit down the third baseline that scored Vince Hood. While the shot into left field would have likely scored more runs, the five-run rule went into effect when Hood touched home.