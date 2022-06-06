x
Nederland 8's top Groves National in District 32 Semifinals

Nederland will host Bridge City in the District 32 title game

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland's 8 year old All-Star will play for the District 32 All-Stars after holding off Groves National Monday night, 11-7. 

Big Ned jumped on Groves with five runs in the first and never looked back. 

Groves National wraps up the postseason with a third place finish in the District 32 Tournament, while Nederland will host undefeated Bridge City.

It's to be noted that the District 32 8U bracket is a modified tournament, meaning tomorrow night's showdown will decide the championship even if Bridge City suffers their first loss. 

First pitch from Nederland is set for 7:00 pm

