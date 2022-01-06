Nederland 8's open District 32 Tournament with win over Port Neches

Nederland advances to face Bridge City in the second round of District 32 Tournament

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland's 8 year old all-stars opened the District 32 Tournament in impressive fashion, downing Port Neches, 13-8.

Nederland jumped ahead with three runs in their first time at bat. After taking advantage of an error and a wild pitch to take a 2-0 lead, Big Ned added their third score when Rex Eccles blooped and infield single in front of the pitcher. Heads up base running allowed Vincent Hood to score from third, capping Nederland's tally in the first.

Port Neches would fire right back. With two runners on, Lawson smashed a shot to left field for an inside the park home run. The cheers were silenced moments later when it was ruled that a runner missed a base. After the call there was one out on the board and Port Neches still trailed, 3-2.

The purple and white was able to square things up later in the inning on a wild pitch, but wouldn't be able to outscore Nederland down the stretch.

Nederland will travel to Bridge City for a winner's bracket game tomorrow night at 7 pm. BC left Vidor Wednesday night with a 10-6 victory.

Meanwhile Port Neches will host Vidor in an elimination game at the same time.

In other District 32 action, Groves National advanced to the tournament semifinals after outslugging Hamshire-Fannett 18-17 on the road. Groves National will host the winner of Nederland and Bridge City Friday night.