Nederland 12's rally past Port Neches, 6-5

Nederland to host Groves National in District 32 Championship

PORT NECHES, Texas — The District 32 12U Tournament turned into a battle of Mid-County with Groves National, Port Neches and Nederland the last teams standing in the bracket.

Wednesday night a four-run fourth inning propelled Nederland past Port Neches in an elimination game, 6-5.

The victory by Big Ned sets up a rematch against Groves National for the District 32 Championship.

In the first meeting at Nederland, Groves National overcame an early deficit to beat the black and gold at their place, 6-2.

Through three games the stars from Groves have outscored Bridge City, Port Neches and Nederland by a combined 17-2.

The District 32 title game will get underway at Nederland Little League Thursday night at 6 pm. If Groves National drops the first game, a second game will played the same night with the winner advancing to the Section 2 Tournament at Barbers Hill where they'll face ORWALL.

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32

12U Baseball

Nederland 6 Port Neches 5 (Port Neches eliminated)