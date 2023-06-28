x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Baseball

Nederland 12's rally past Port Neches, 6-5

Nederland to host Groves National in District 32 Championship

More Videos

PORT NECHES, Texas — The District 32 12U Tournament turned into a battle of Mid-County with Groves National, Port Neches and Nederland the last teams standing in the bracket.

Wednesday night a four-run fourth inning propelled Nederland past Port Neches in an elimination game, 6-5. 

The victory by Big Ned sets up a rematch against Groves National for the District 32 Championship. 

In the first meeting at Nederland, Groves National overcame an early deficit to beat the black and gold at their place, 6-2. 

Through three games the stars from Groves have outscored Bridge City, Port Neches and Nederland by a combined 17-2. 

The District 32 title game will get underway at Nederland Little League Thursday night at 6 pm. If Groves National drops the first game, a second game will played the same night with the winner advancing to the Section 2 Tournament at Barbers Hill where they'll face ORWALL. 

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32
12U Baseball
Nederland 6 Port Neches 5 (Port Neches eliminated) 

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2
Senior Baseball
Lumberton 14 ORWALL 13 (ORWALL eliminated)

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out