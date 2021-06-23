x
Nederland 12's eliminate Hamshire-Fannett, 8-3

Nederland wins second-straight elimination game in District 32 Tournament

HAMSHIRE, Texas — A day after avoiding elimination with a 14-0 win over Orange, the Nederland 12-year-old All-Stars pulled out an 8-3 win at Hamshire-Fannett.

The win by Big Ned sets up another elimination game tomorrow night when they host Groves National. Groves bounced back from their tournament opening 10-2 loss to Bridge City to beat Vidor 10-7. 

Other all-star scores reported to 409Sports included the Bridge City Juniors opening the District 32 Tournament with a 10-4 win over Orange. 

Meanwhile the West End Juniors cruised into the District 12 Championship with another dominating performance. 

After thumping Tyler County 10-0 last night, West End hammered Jasper 12-0. 

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL SCORES
DISTRICT 32 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT
First Round
Bridge City 10 Orange 4

DISTRICT 12 JUNIOR TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
West End 12 Jasper 0

DISTRICT 32 12U TOURNAMENT
Elimination Games
Groves National 10 Vidor 7
Nederland 8 Hamshire-Fannett 3

