National Beep Baseball World Series gets started in Beaumont later this month

World Series featuring blind and visually impaired athletes is heading to Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont was once known as the pro football capital of the world, but it's also home to some pretty great baseball at all levels with tournaments being played just about every weekend.

Another big event is on the way at the end of the month.

The sound of a beeping baseball will take over the Cris Quinn Memorial Soccer Complex July 24th through the 31st.

The National Beep Baseball Association World series is heading to Beaumont.

If you're unfamiliar with beep baseball, it's extremely difficult.

The game caters to the blind and visually impaired, with the athletes depending on a beeping sound coming from the ball to make contact with bats, as well as make plays in the field.

There are also special bases. Before hitting the batter asks for a sound from each one so they can know what direction to run. If the ball is fielded before the batter reaches the base, they're out.

Saturday a pair of scrimmages were played with the afternoon game featuring the Houston Hurricanes and BCS Outlaws out of College Station.

Last year the World Series was played in Wichita, Kansas. So how did it end up in Beaumont this year?

Freddie Willard, Director of Sales for the Beaumont CVB, had the answer.

"Well we met some representatives with the National Beep Baseball Association while attending a sports conference and when I said that Beaumont had twenty-four soccer fields in one location and were lit, then they perked up and wanted to hear more about Beaumont."

Willard was unfamiliar with sports before the conference.

"I had never seen the game being played. So of course when they were interested and wanted to come for a site tour of Beaumont I hopped on the internet and watched every video that I could possibly see. Quite interesting, very competitive sport. And we want you to come out, support the teams when they're here, this will be a community event."

Volunteers are still needed for this great event. If you're interested contact the Beaumont CVB at 409-880-3160.

The World Series is expected to attract over twenty teams this year with the Indy Thunder holding the title from 2021.