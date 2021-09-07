Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth goes (2-0) on opening day of Southwest Regional

Mid-County to face Wharton in Southwest Regional Semifinals after picking up two wins

PORT NECHES, Texas — In a day that included multiple weather delays and a change of location, Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth picked up a pair of wins to secure a spot in the Southwest Regional Semifinals.

Nederland High School was slated to host the Babe Ruth Tournament as usual, but after persistent rains a decision was made to move things over to the turf fields at Port Neches-Groves High School.

Following a tight 3-2 win by Wharton over Del Rio in the opener it was time for the hosts to take the field for the first time.

As usual Mid-County looked sharp in tournament action, beating Covington County, Alabama 8-1.

Vidor's Zach Seigrist got things going with a solo home run and they never looked back.

Nederland's Ryan Bell picked up the win on the mound going three innings without giving up a hit while striking out a pair.

Dean Guidry from Port Neches-Groves led the way at the plate goin 2 for 3 with three runs batted in.

Mid-County would go on to pick up their second win of the day when they took it to Ponchatoula, Louisiana 10-3.

Things to delays the nightcap scheduled for seven, didn't get started until closer to nine.

Vidor's Quinton Root picked up the win, going five innings while striking out eight.