Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth goes (2-0) on opening day of Southwest Regional

PORT NECHES, Texas — In a day that included multiple weather delays and a change of location, Mid-County Senior Babe Ruth picked up a pair of wins to secure a spot in the Southwest Regional Semifinals.
Nederland High School was slated to host the Babe Ruth Tournament as usual, but after persistent rains a decision was made to move things over to the turf fields at Port Neches-Groves High School.
Following a tight 3-2 win by Wharton over Del Rio in the opener it was time for the hosts to take the field for the first time.
As usual Mid-County looked sharp in tournament action, beating Covington County, Alabama 8-1.
Vidor's Zach Seigrist got things going with a solo home run and they never looked back.
Nederland's Ryan Bell picked up the win on the mound going three innings without giving up a hit while striking out a pair.
Dean Guidry from Port Neches-Groves led the way at the plate goin 2 for 3 with three runs batted in.
Mid-County would go on to pick up their second win of the day when they took it to Ponchatoula, Louisiana 10-3.
Things to delays the nightcap scheduled for seven, didn't get started until closer to nine.
Vidor's Quinton Root picked up the win, going five innings while striking out eight.
BABE RUTH 16-18 SOUTWEST REGIONAL
Wharton (TX) 3 Del Rio (TX) 2
Mid-County (TX) 8 Covington County (AL) 1
Wharton (TX) 7 Northwest Arkansas 6
Mid-County (TX) 10 Ponchatoula (LA) 3
Saturday
Covington County (AL) vs Northwest Arkansas, 10:00 am
Del Rio (TX) vs Ponchatoula (LA), 1:00 pm
Wharton (TX) vs Mid-County (TX), 4:00 pm
Del Rio/Ponchatoula winner vs Covington County (AL)/Northwest Arkansas winner, 7:00 pm