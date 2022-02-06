Lumberton 9's advance to District 12 Semifinals

Lumberton's win over Buna sets up a semifinal showdown with West End

BUNA, Texas — The Lumberton 9's are one win away from reaching the District 12 Championship game after leaving Buna with a 15-5 win.

Lumberton was scheduled to host the winner's bracket matchup, but evening storms caused things to shift over to Buna.

After holding Buna scoreless in the first, Lumberton got things going when Justice Fielder hit into a fielders choice to score Brayden Wright.

That lead would bloom to when Kahl Powell hit into a fielders choice to second as well. While the runner heading to second was called out, two more runs were able to score.

Lumberton's win, coupled with West End's 29-5 victory over Spindletop, sets up the District 12 Semifinals that will be played at Saturday in Lumberton at 7 pm.

Buna drops down to the elimination bracket against Kountze tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Meanwhile the District 32 9U Tournament ran into some weather issues. Vidor's elimination game at Port Neches was pushed back until tomorrow, while Bridge City and Nederland got a later start than expected.

Bridge City ended up outlasting Nederland 13-10 to punch their ticket to the District 12 Semifinals at Groves National tomorrow night.