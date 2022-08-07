Local Little League teams clinch spots in State Tournaments!

Southeast Texas Little League teams continue to dominate this summer

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It's been an unbelievable summer for area Little League All-Stars with multiple teams advancing to State.

Friday night the Bridge City 10's and 11's both completed sweeps of their Section 2 Tournament to earn spots in the Texas East State Baseball Tournament in Tyler.

Meanwhile the Lumberton 10U and Silsbee 12U softball teams did the same to advance to their State Tournaments in El Campo.

Other results from Friday night's action included the Bridge City Junior and 12U All-Star baseball teams forcing deciding games against Beaumont West End in their sectional championships. Both rematches will be played on Saturday night.

Unfortunately the Silsbee Intermediate baseball stars were topped by Needville in the Texas East State Tournament. Silsbee will try to avoid elimination tomorrow night in Houston against West University.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

SECTION 2 JUNIOR BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Bridge City 24 West End 0

Championship

Bridge City vs West End, Saturday 7:00 pm

Vidor Youth Baseball

TEXAS EAST INTERMEDIATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Needville 17 Silsbee 2

Elimination Game

Silsbee vs West University, Saturday 7:00 pm

West University Little League

SECTION 2 12U BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Bridge City 12 West End 2

Championship

Bridge City vs West End, Saturday 7:00 pm

Bridge City Little League

SECTION 2 11U BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Championship

Bridge City 12 West End 2

Bridge City advances to Texas East State Tournament!

SECTION 2 10U BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Championship

Bridge City 8 Barbers Hill 4

Bridge City advances to Texas East State Tournament!

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

SECTION 2 12U SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Championship

Silsbee 20 Bridge City 2

Silsbee advances to Texas East State Tournament!