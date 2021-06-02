Groves National 8's roll into District 32 Championship

Groves National to host District 32 title game Friday against winner of Port Neches and Nederland

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Groves National 8-year-old All-Stars are heading to the District 32 Championship after taking care of rival Port Neches, 15-2.

Groves maxed out their first two at bats with five runs in the first and five runs in the second inning. They would never look back.

Groves National will now host the winner of Port Neches and Nederland in the District 32 title game Friday night at 7 pm.

Nederland avoided elimination with a 12-9 win at Bridge City. Big Ned will host Port Neches tomorrow night at 7.