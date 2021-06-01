Groves National 8's edge Nederland, 9-8

Groves National to face Port Neches in District 32 semifinals

GROVES, Texas — A year after having most of our all-star action wiped out by COVID, area tournaments are in full swing.

In the District 32 8U Tournament rivals Groves National and Port Neches will meet in the semifinals after both teams won tight games Tuesday night.

Groves National took a 3-0 lead over Nederland only to see Big Ned bounce back to go on top 4-3.

It was a sign of things to come as Groves National would return the favor to edge Nederland, 9-8.

Meanwhile Port Neches was able to escape Bridge City with a wild 13-12 win.

The results set up a semifinal matchup with Groves National traveling to Port Neches tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Meanwhile Nederland and Bridge City will meet in an elimination game at Bridge City with a 7 pm first pitch as well.