Groves National 12's advance to District 32 Championship

Groves National rallies from early deficit to top Nederland

NEDERLAND, Texas — Groves National gave up their first runs of the District 32 Tournament, but it didn't matter as they advanced to the 12U Championship by beating Nederland, 6-2.

Groves fell behind 1-0 in the first inning and struggled to get on the board for a couple at bats.

That would change in the third when they would breakthrough for five runs to take control of the game.

Nederland will try to bounce back tomorrow night at Port Neches in an elimination game with the winner hosting Groves National Thursday at 6 pm.

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 32

12U Baseball

Groves National 6 Nederland 2

Port Neches 5 Bridge City 4 (Bridge City eliminated)

LITTLE LEAGUE DISTRICT 12

10U Baseball Championship

West End 16 Lumberton 3

West End advances to Sectionals

LITTLE LEAGUE SECTION 2

Senior Baseball

Channelview 7 Lumberton 1