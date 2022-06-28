Groves National 12's advance to championship game with 12-8 win over Orange

Groves National faces Bridge City for the District 32 Championship.

ORANGE, Texas — 12U Groves National pushed through Orange with a 12-8 win to advance to the District 32 Championship game.

Groves found a two-run lead early and the bats would keep adding up.

Connor Irvin ripped one to left center in the bottom of the second. The ball bounced over two gloves and brought Colten Montalvo home to score.

Gio Hernandez kept the runs going. He sent a ball to left field. Orange threw to first but missed the catch so Hernandez got two RBI, Lawsen Gary and Irvin scored.

The bats didn't stop there. Pena smashed a ball over the mound for two RBI. Pena's hit gave Groves National an eight-run lead.

Orange changed pace in the top of the third. Bralyn Haure sent one to the fence for a two-base hit and gave Orange some much needed energy.

Orange had Haure at third when Kasen Vaugn nailed one just inside the left field line for an RBI.

However despite their late efforts Orange couldn't push past Groves National.