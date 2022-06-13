Gladiators Baseball celebrates seniors

Gladiators prepare to take their next big step in life

BEAUMONT, Texas — Gladiators Baseball has established itself as one of the best select programs of the years with the name being recognized across the country.

It was another big year for Glad as fifteen athletes took the next step in life. Thirteen will play college baseball, one will play college football, while another will enroll in the United States Army.

Morgan Walker said it's important to recognized all of the kids for their accomplishments, not just those that are continuing their baseball careers.

"A hundred percent. Some of it isn't just all baseball. We do the best we can with baseball, but if the kid is better in football or a kid wants to go to the Army you're like that's outstanding. We try to do the best we can on the baseball side and we're real excited for Dominic Breaux who's going to the Army. And the guys playing football and stuff like that.

Walker added that the ceremony is one his favorite Gladiator traditions.

"Tonight's one of the best nights of our year and the point of all the hard work we've put in. Just the excitement to see the kids faces and parents faces. This is the last time they're going to see each other for a while. A lot of these guys play against each other in high school and stuff. To get back and play the last summer, to see each other one last time and stuff, it's really special."

GLADIATORS SIGNINGS

Baseball

Kameryn Henderson - Lamar University

Kanon Sundgren - Weatherford College

Bryce Munoz - Alvin Community College

Charlie Wooten - Oklahoma Wesleyan

Trent Eaves - Alvin Community College

Hunter Hill - Alvin Community College

Reagan Hallmark - LSU-Eunice

Reagan Weiblinger - Alvin Community College

JB Brown - Holy Patriot

Macoy Marze - Alvin Community College

Stephen Carrell - Eastfield College

Cooper Longron - Galveston College or Chattanooga

Football

Kameron Coleman - Blinn College

Military

Dominic Breaux - United States Army