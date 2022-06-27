Coburn 8u Wildcatters blaze past 9u Piranhas

Wildcatters sweep championship bracket in the southeast Texas Perfect Game World Series.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The southeast Texas Perfect Game world series brought hundreds of kids to Beaumont, Texas but only a few left champions.

Bats were hot at Ford Park as the Coburn 8u Wildcatters beat 9u Piranhas 11-7.

The Piranhas had a strong start until Wildcatter Blake Howard ripped one down the middle that shot past two gloves for an RBI. Howard tried to make it to second base but didn't have time and he gets out at first.

Parker Evans tried to make something happen for the Piranhas with a hit to left field but Jace Vanderbilt followed the ball to his glove to make the catch.

Easton Dunham tried to add to the Wildcatters lead with a runner a third. He got a base hit but Piranhas' Madden Mcphatter made a play at home plate to stop the score.

However the Wildcatters' energy didn't die. Beaux Arceneaux blasted a ball to the fence getting Dunham to score.

Grayson Spencer came back fighting for the Piranhas. He sent one to the left field fence and slid to second for a two base hit.