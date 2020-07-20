Bright future ahead for Port Arthur American Little League

PAALL is doing their part to make sure America's pastime is available to everyone

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Coronavirus pandemic has had effects on just about every aspect in life, including Little League baseball.

Despite having their season cancelled, Port Arthur American welcomed the Lamar baseball coaching staff for a free camp.

The league, which is part of Little League's Urban Initiative Program, is focused on making sure America's pastime is available for everyone.

League president Dwight Fobbs thinks more needs to be done to promote the game in urban areas.

"What I believe needs to be done is to show interest and get out to the schools and into the communities and talk about baseball. Let them know the heritage of baseball and let them know the opportunities that are in colleges and Major League Baseball.

Lamar baseball coach Will Davis praised Fobbs' efforts.

"You know I think the true heroes in the youth baseball world and our game are people like Dwight that are spending the countless hours with these guys. We want baseball to remain America's pastime and we want all Americans to want to play. We don't want anything to be a roadblock to that, whether it be scholarship dollars or finances or anything like that. there was a time in this country that everybody played baseball and now kids are being forced to choose this sport or that sport. Having to specialize and things like that. We want as many people playing baseball as possible cause it just grows our game and makes our game better at every level."

As for Port Arthur American, look for big things in the next couple of years.